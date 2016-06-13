LISTEN: Kaiser Chiefs Unveil Parachute Single

"Pursuing Other Projects": The Band Members Who Quit (Or Got Fired)
Most bands will have their disagreements, but sometimes it's enough to make one member quit the band or get shown the door. We profile some of the walk-outs and where they are now.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The band will also play a special show for fans at the London Palladium on 11 July.
Kaiser Chiefs have returned with their brand new Parachute single.
Radio X DJ Ricky Wilson and the band shared the new single and its colourful artwork on their official Twitter page today.
#Parachute has landed! Listen to our new single now at https://t.co/6P2F42GnCx pic.twitter.com/0yn3X4Zgga— Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) June 13, 2016
Co-written and produced by Brian Higgins, the uplifting, synth-laden track comes from their forthcoming Stay Together album, which follows their 2014 Education, Education, Education and War LP.
Listen to it in full below:
The single is available to download on 14 June, with their new album set for release later this year on 7 October.
The band have also announced an exclusive show at the London Palladium on 11 July.
Come hear us play tracks from the new album at @PalladiumLondon . Sign-up today for pre-sale https://t.co/RFwtAAjEz1 pic.twitter.com/aiM8e9H5Wb— Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) June 14, 2016
Meanwhile, Kaiser Chiefs are set to play a series of sold-out Forest Shows, alongside appearances at V Festival, T in The Park, Ibiza Rocks, Rock Werchter, Boardmasters and Lollapalooza in Berlin.
Most bands will have their disagreements, but sometimes it's enough to make one member quit the band or get shown the door. We profile some of the walk-outs and where they are now.
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
The trio have unveiled powerful new visuals, which features the violent clashes in Charlottesville and President Trump's speech.
The Wall Of Glass singer has said reuniting with his estranged sibling is more important than an Oasis reunion.
Comments
Powered by Facebook