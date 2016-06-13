LISTEN: Kaiser Chiefs Unveil Parachute Single

Kaiser Chiefs have returned with their brand new Parachute single.

Radio X DJ Ricky Wilson and the band shared the new single and its colourful artwork on their official Twitter page today.

Co-written and produced by Brian Higgins, the uplifting, synth-laden track comes from their forthcoming Stay Together album, which follows their 2014 Education, Education, Education and War LP.

Listen to it in full below:

The single is available to download on 14 June, with their new album set for release later this year on 7 October.

The band have also announced an exclusive show at the London Palladium on 11 July.

Come hear us play tracks from the new album at @PalladiumLondon . Sign-up today for pre-sale https://t.co/RFwtAAjEz1 pic.twitter.com/aiM8e9H5Wb — Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) June 14, 2016

Meanwhile, Kaiser Chiefs are set to play a series of sold-out Forest Shows, alongside appearances at V Festival, T in The Park, Ibiza Rocks, Rock Werchter, Boardmasters and Lollapalooza in Berlin.