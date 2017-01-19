Kaiser Chiefs Join Isle Of Wight Festival 2017

Kaiser Chiefs are among the acts that have been added to Isle Of Wight festival 2017.

The Stay Together five-piece will join the likes of Texas, The Undertones and Nothing But Thieves in a celebration of the "Best Of British" this year.

Ricky Wilson and co. will share the bill with previously announced headliners Arcade Fire, David Guetta, Run DMC, David Guetta and Rod Stewart at the festival, which takes place from 8-11 June 2017.

Also on the line-up are the likes of George Ezra, Bastille, Jack Savoretti and Rag'n'Bone Man.