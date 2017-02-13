Peter Hook Is 61: Here Are His Greatest BASS Moments

The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time
With Valentine's Day around the corner, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
The Joy Division and New Order four-string legend celebrates his birthday on 13 February. Radio X pays tribute with a look at some of his best performances on the old bass.
Peter Hook: the man who turned playing the bass into an art form... or at least a full contact sport. If you've ever seen the man wrestle with his instrument (excuse the expression), you'll never forget it.
In the days of Joy Division, he redefined the sound of punk by making the bass more melodic and important. In the New Order days, he became indie's very own ROCK GOD, living the hedonistic lifestyle as only he could.
He may be estranged from his former bandmates these days, book Hooky's still on the road with his own band The Light, performing classic Joy Div and New Order material. And he's now 60! So let's raise a glass to the man who inspired bassists everywhere to give themselves bad backs.
By the mid 1980s, Hook's bass guitar had become one of the key elements in the New Order sound... but with electronics taking over, he wasn't required to provide the bottom end throughout the songs, rather he would appear to add some distinctive colour to the songs. A case in point is this classic single from 1987: the bass is sequenced, but Hooky's memorable, eloquent line gives the track an extra dimension that no other band had (and quite a few bands would try and nick).
Hooky had tried going solo from New Order back in 1989 with the short-lived Revenge, but he had another crack at it in the mid-90s with Monaco, best known for 1997's What Do You Want From Me? He may not be the best singer in the world, but that classic bass sound is there, of course. Have a look at the video to see some choice Hooky moves. Mind yer back!
