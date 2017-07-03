WATCH: New Order Play Joy Division Track For The First Time In 37 Years

To Manchester, With Love: 50 Great Songs From Manchester
Radio X knows that the greatest music city in the world will not beaten or divided so let’s celebrate Manchester with its finest music.
New Order - Disorder (live in Manchester)
Live at the Manchester International Festival, 2017
01:02
The band performed a song from the classic album Unknown Pleasures for the first time since the death of Ian Curtis in 1980.
The Manchester International Festival kicked off last weekend, and one of the highlights has been a series of shows by the legendary New Order on the site of the old Granada TV studios.
The band are performing with a - get this - twelve-piece synthesiser orchestra, comprised of students from the Royal Northern College of Music, conducted by Joe Duddell. And on top of that, visual artist Liam Gillick has been working with the musicians to create projections, lighting effects and all sorts of wondrousness.
∑(Νo,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes...— Jon - Super Photo (@super_jon) June 30, 2017
Manchester International Festival 2017 @MIFestival pic.twitter.com/jua0rP9gni
According to the press release, New Order would be “deconstructing, rethinking and rebuilding a wealth of material from throughout their career: familiar and obscure, old and new.” And they couldn’t get much older than this: the very first track on their debut album Unknown Pleasures, back when they were known as Joy Division.
The band performed the track Disorder for the first time since 2 May 1980, when JD performed their final show in Birmingham. Weeks later, singer Ian Curtis committed suicide at his home aged just 23.
It was an emotional moment for the small number of fans that crowded into the show, in the same studio where Joy Division made their first TV appearance back in 1978. While original bassist Peter Hook is notoriously not part of the current line-up, guitarist Bernard Sumner and drummer Stephen Morris played the song to perfection.
Also on the setlist were some deep cuts from New Order’s back catalogue, some of which hadn’t been played in over 30 years. The 12-piece synth orchestra came into its own for the beautiful 1983 track Your Silent Face, from the classic Power Corruption And Lies album.
New Order - Your Silent Face (live in Manchester)
Live at the Manchester International Festival, 2017
00:59
New Order - Plastic (WARNING: Flashing images!)
Live at the Manchester International Festival, 2017
01:02
