Born in Stroud, Gloucestershire, but based in Brixton for the past decade, Josh Record makes dramatic, lush music features a voice that recalls Tom Odell, Chris Martin and even the heightened melodrama of Jeff Buckley.



Josh's first single was the Mike Crossey (Arctic Monkeys, Foals, The 1975, Jake Bugg and Two Door Cinema Club) produced For Your Love, which John Kennedy played and was Evening Playlisted at Radio X. That was followed by The War in June 2013, Bones (November 2013) and a reissue of For Your Love in March 2014.



His latest single is Wide Awake, which was released just ahead of his debut album, Pillars, in July 2014.



Josh also runs a music and film studio for young people in London and is involved in projects taking young people from the city's estates to Kenya.

JOSH RECORD - PILLARS TRACK LISTING:



Bones

Pictures In The Dark

Alaska

Bed Of Thorns

For Your Love

Find Her Way to Me

Wide Awake

Summer Has To Come

Wonder

The War

Finally

Winter Comes

