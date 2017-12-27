WATCH: Johnny Marr Gets Mistaken For Noel Gallagher

See the former Smiths guitarist reveal how fans get him mixed up with the Holy Mountain singer, and why sometimes he doesn't correct them.

Johnny Marr and Noel Gallagher have a lot in common. They both played guitar in legendary Manchester bands, both carved out their own solo careers, and they've even worked together.

But according to the former Smiths guitarist, their careers aren't the only things people find similar about them, as he often gets mistaken for Noel by fans.

Watch Johnny Marr reveal all in the interview above.

In a video posted to Noel Gallagher's official Facebook account, the How Soon Is Now legend revealed: "I think he (Noel) thought I was joking about this till he saw it... Where if i'm walking around every week, every month and someone says 'Are you Noel Gallagher?'"

He added: "And I'm obviously not Noel, right, but it's because I look like a guitar player, so he's become the sort of generic term for rock musician..."

Watch the video - which is part of a full interview due to be shared in the new year - below:

Meanwhile, Noel has admitted he's got "too much f**king money" and cited it as one of the reason he's not interested in headline stadium shows.

Speaking to Music Feeds in a recent interview, he said: “I don’t need to be a stadium rocker anymore – I did it when I was in my twenties and thirties and forties, and I was good at it. I don’t particularly want to be a stadium rocker when I’m 50. I think it’s undignified.

“I’ve conquered the world enough, I’ve got enough money. In fact, I’ve got too much f**king money. Do you want some? I’ll send you some. How much do you want? I don’t need any more glory.”

Though he won't be doing solo stadium shows anytime soon, Noel accompanied U2 on their huge Joshua Tree 20th Anniversary dates.

Watch him pay tribute to the Manchester terror attack victims by singing Don't Look Back In Anger with the Irish band: