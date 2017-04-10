Johnny Marr's English Teacher Apparently Reviewed His Memoir

10th April 2017, 16:59

The Amazon review, which claims to come from The Smiths guitarist's old teacher, rates his Set The Boy Free autobiography.

Johnny Marr 2014

An Amazon review which claims to come from Johnny Marr's old English teacher has resurfaced online.

The customer review - which was submitted in December 2016 sees Marr's Set The Boy Free autobiography put through its paces.

See it posted by a fan here: 

The review, which is entitled "Johnny's Old English Teacher - A Perspective," begins: "I had a particular interest in the book because I taught Johnny in my first teaching job at St Augustine's in 1977. I was his English teacher and also his football manager and I remember what a good player he was - skilful, athletic and very determined. I also remember some perceptive careers advice I gave Johnny. I told him he could be a success in life if he focused on his English and got rid of his guitar!"

It continues: "Thankfully, we all know what he did with the guitar advice but I was also delighted to see that Johnny did indeed focus on his English in that "Set the Boy Free" doesn't just record a remarkable life but is beautifully written as well. Naturally, I was particularly interested in the early years especially the Wythenshawe section but, in truth, it was a gripping read from the first page to last."

The glowing review, which gives the memoir 4/4 stars, concludes: "The most powerful impact of the book is not just that it records the amazing story of a world famous rock star but it reveals what a great human being Johnny Marr truly is. Well done Johnny. You made your old English teacher very proud!

"Jim Foley".


Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Johnny Marr

Now Playing

Elis James and John Robins

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Elis James and John Robins

News