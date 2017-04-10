Johnny Marr's English Teacher Apparently Reviewed His Memoir

An Amazon review which claims to come from Johnny Marr's old English teacher has resurfaced online.

The customer review - which was submitted in December 2016 sees Marr's Set The Boy Free autobiography put through its paces.

See it posted by a fan here:

Great Amazon review of Johnny Marr's autobiography, apparently from his old teacher pic.twitter.com/25p6LLBInD — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) April 9, 2017

The review, which is entitled "Johnny's Old English Teacher - A Perspective," begins: "I had a particular interest in the book because I taught Johnny in my first teaching job at St Augustine's in 1977. I was his English teacher and also his football manager and I remember what a good player he was - skilful, athletic and very determined. I also remember some perceptive careers advice I gave Johnny. I told him he could be a success in life if he focused on his English and got rid of his guitar!"

It continues: "Thankfully, we all know what he did with the guitar advice but I was also delighted to see that Johnny did indeed focus on his English in that "Set the Boy Free" doesn't just record a remarkable life but is beautifully written as well. Naturally, I was particularly interested in the early years especially the Wythenshawe section but, in truth, it was a gripping read from the first page to last."

The glowing review, which gives the memoir 4/4 stars, concludes: "The most powerful impact of the book is not just that it records the amazing story of a world famous rock star but it reveals what a great human being Johnny Marr truly is. Well done Johnny. You made your old English teacher very proud!



"Jim Foley".



