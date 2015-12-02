This Charming Man And Four Other Unforgettable Johnny Marr Guitar Riffs

Johnny Marr's English Teacher Apparently Reviewed His Memoir
The Amazon review, which claims to come from The Smiths guitarist's old teacher, rates his Set The Boy Free autobiography.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
As the guitar legend plays the Radio X Road Trip in Manchester, we thought we’d take a look back at some of his greatest work. What's your favourite?
The Smiths’ second single opens with one of Marr’s most distinctive riffs, heralding one of the band’s greatest tracks. The cycling guitar part - played on a 1954 Telecaster - is both strident and delicate at the same time.
Johnny took inspiration from 50s rocker Bo Diddley for the hypnotic tremelo guitar riff that powers this classic Smiths track. The shimmering wash of sound was given extra sparkle by a slide guitar part and some chiming harmonics after each verse. Despite all this, record label Rough Trade would only initially release this awesome song as a b-side.
Putting the former guitarist with The Smiths together with the former guitarist in Joy Division would mean only one thing, right? Not necessarily. Electronic bore the fruits of both Marr and Bernard Sumner’s interest in synths, but there was still plenty of axe-play to be found. Their first single together opens with an excellently funky Johnny Marr riff.
Marr didn’t record a solo album proper until 2013’s The Messenger, where he performed frontman duties admirably. This love letter to his Manchester upbringing boasts a wistful acoustic riff and a trademark Johnny Marr solo.
Other Smiths songs may have had more impact, but take another listen to what’s going on in this 1985 single, which later wound up on the classic album The Queen Is Dead. On a solid base of acoustic guitar, Marr delivers peals of plaintive notes, given extra emotional weight by some (fake) strings. The outro is just gorgeous.
The Amazon review, which claims to come from The Smiths guitarist's old teacher, rates his Set The Boy Free autobiography.
Their latest track was written by The Smiths legend Johnny Marr.
The trio have unveiled powerful new visuals, which features the violent clashes in Charlottesville and President Trump's speech.
The Wall Of Glass singer has said reuniting with his estranged sibling is more important than an Oasis reunion.
Comments
Powered by Facebook