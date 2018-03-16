Johnny Marr: “Boris Johnson Is A F**king Moron”

16 March 2018, 13:03

Johnny Marr and Boris Johnson
Johnny Marr and Boris Johnson. Picture: Press/NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The former Smiths star hits out against politicians home and abroad…

The former Smiths star has been hitting out against politicians, both home and abroad and has called Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson a “fucking moron”.

Marr was talking to Uncut magazine about the election of Donald Trump as US President compared to British politicians:

“Trump is easily the best example to hold up, but the UK version is just as toxic and – literally – closer to home.

“But I suppose a destructive, negative reactive regime is the same here as it is in America.

“I just don’t think Boris Johnson is quite as dangerous somehow. He’s just a fucking moron.”

Johnny Marr on the Radio X Road Trip, 2015
Johnny Marr on the Radio X Road Trip, 2015. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

Marr is set to release his third solo album, Call The Comet, later this year. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s The Messenger and Playland from 2014. "What bothered me, going into the record, was that my creativity was being contaminated by these people”, he admitted.

Album 3. Call The Comet. News coming soon. Sign up at JohnnyMarr.com #CallTheComet

A post shared by Johnny Marr (@johnnymarrgram) on

The Priest
Johnny Marr & Maxine Peak

