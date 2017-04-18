PHOTO: Are Miles Kane And Jamie T Making Music Together?

Alex Turner & Dave Grohl Team Up With 102 Artists For Planned Parenthood
They've joined the likes of Florence Welch and Michael Stipe in signing a guitar to be raffled for the organisation.
The Last Shadow Puppets rocker has shared a snap of himself and the Sheila star on Instagram.
Miles Kane has prompted fans to think he could be working on new material with Jamie T.
Taking to Instagram, The Last Shadow Puppets rocker posted an image with himself and the Tinfoil Boy, with a caption which reads: "Werewolf rumble".
The pair appear to be sitting in a cafe, with Jamie T rocking shades and a leather jacket in the foreground.
Not much else is clear from the post, but the caption appears to make reference to a song by The Little Flames- a previous band of Miles Kane's.
Following the release of his Trick album last year, Jamie T is set to headline Bestival this September at its new home of the Lulworth Estate.
This version of Killing In The Name definitely isn't child's play.
