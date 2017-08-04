WATCH: Jake Bugg Is An Official Sponsor Of Notts County F.C.

LISTEN: Jake Bugg Features On Tinie Tempah's Find Me Single
The singer-songwriter has lent his vocals to the rapper's new track, which is taken from his upcoming Youth LP.
The singer-songwriter told Peter Crouch that the football team will have his name on their shirt this season.
Jake Bugg is one of Nottingham's finest exports, and now he's confirmed that he's set to sponsor their football team.
Jake Bugg is an official sponsor of the Notts County kit!
The football team will have his name on their shirt this season.
Asked about the rumours he was set to be affiliated with Nottingham County FC, the Lightening Bolt singer told Peter Crouch: "Yeah I have, yeah. In the month of November. It was just something that came up.
"I saw that there was an opportunity for loads of sponsors to sponsor them for a month, and I thought it would be nice to invest in the club a little bit.
The life-long Notts fan added: "And to see my name on their shirt is pretty cool..."
Meanwhile, Bugg has announced his new studio album Hearts That Strain will be released on 1 September.
The first taste of the LP is his How Soon The Dawn single-a collab with Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.
To coincide with the album’s release Jake plays On Blackheath festival Sunday 10 September, and will step out for an intimate solo acoustic tour taking in the following venues:
Sat 4 November - Bath, The Forum
Sun 5 November - Cardiff, St David's Hall
Mon 6 November - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Tue 7 November - Hull, City Hall
Thu 9 November - Cork, Live at St. Luke's
Fri 10 November - Limerick, Dolans Pub
Sat 11 November - Galway, Black Box
Mon 13 November -Edinburgh, The Queen's Hall
Tue 14 November - Forres, The Loft
Thu 16 November - Strathpeffer, Strathpeffer Pavilion
Fri 17 November - Perth, Inchyra Arts Club
Sun 19 November - Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall
Wed 22 November - Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
Fri 24 November - Reading, Hexagon
Sat 25 November - Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Tickets go on sale on 11 August at 9am.
