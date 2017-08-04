WATCH: Jake Bugg Is An Official Sponsor Of Notts County F.C.

Jake Bugg is one of Nottingham's finest exports, and now he's confirmed that he's set to sponsor their football team.

Watch our video here:

Play Jake Bugg is an official sponsor of the Notts County kit! The football team will have his name on their shirt this season. 01:09

Asked about the rumours he was set to be affiliated with Nottingham County FC, the Lightening Bolt singer told Peter Crouch: "Yeah I have, yeah. In the month of November. It was just something that came up.

"I saw that there was an opportunity for loads of sponsors to sponsor them for a month, and I thought it would be nice to invest in the club a little bit.

The life-long Notts fan added: "And to see my name on their shirt is pretty cool..."

Meanwhile, Bugg has announced his new studio album Hearts That Strain will be released on 1 September.

The first taste of the LP is his How Soon The Dawn single-a collab with Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

Watch the video here:

To coincide with the album’s release Jake plays On Blackheath festival Sunday 10 September, and will step out for an intimate solo acoustic tour taking in the following venues:

See Jake Bugg's intimate acoustic tour dates:

Sat 4 November - Bath, The Forum

Sun 5 November - Cardiff, St David's Hall

Mon 6 November - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Tue 7 November - Hull, City Hall

Thu 9 November - Cork, Live at St. Luke's

Fri 10 November - Limerick, Dolans Pub

Sat 11 November - Galway, Black Box

Mon 13 November -Edinburgh, The Queen's Hall

Tue 14 November - Forres, The Loft

Thu 16 November - Strathpeffer, Strathpeffer Pavilion

Fri 17 November - Perth, Inchyra Arts Club

Sun 19 November - Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

Wed 22 November - Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Fri 24 November - Reading, Hexagon

Sat 25 November - Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tickets go on sale on 11 August at 9am.