WATCH: Jake Bugg Is An Official Sponsor Of Notts County F.C.

4th August 2017, 09:00

The singer-songwriter told Peter Crouch that the football team will have his name on their shirt this season.

Jake Bugg tells Peter Crouch about sponsoring Nott

Jake Bugg is one of Nottingham's finest exports, and now he's confirmed that he's set to sponsor their football team.

Watch our video here:

Play

Jake Bugg is an official sponsor of the Notts County kit!

The football team will have his name on their shirt this season.

01:09

Asked about the rumours he was set to be affiliated with Nottingham County FC, the Lightening Bolt singer told Peter Crouch: "Yeah I have, yeah. In the month of November. It was just something that came up.

"I saw that there was an opportunity for loads of sponsors to sponsor them for a month, and I thought it would be nice to invest in the club a little bit.

The life-long Notts fan added: "And to see my name on their shirt is pretty cool..." 

Meanwhile, Bugg has announced his new studio album Hearts That Strain will be released on 1 September. 

The first taste of the LP is his How Soon The Dawn single-a collab with Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

Watch the video here:

To coincide with the album’s release Jake plays On Blackheath festival Sunday 10 September, and will step out for an intimate solo acoustic tour taking in the following venues:

See Jake Bugg's intimate acoustic tour dates:

Sat 4 November - Bath, The Forum
 Sun 5 November - Cardiff, St David's Hall
Mon 6  November - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Tue 7 November -  Hull, City Hall
Thu 9 November - Cork, Live at St. Luke's
Fri 10 November - Limerick, Dolans Pub
Sat 11 November - Galway, Black Box
Mon 13 November -Edinburgh, The Queen's Hall
Tue 14 November - Forres, The Loft
Thu 16 November - Strathpeffer, Strathpeffer Pavilion
Fri 17 November - Perth, Inchyra Arts Club
Sun 19 November - Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall
Wed  22 November - Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
Fri 24 November - Reading, Hexagon
Sat 25  November -  Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall  

Tickets go on sale on 11 August at 9am.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Jake Bugg

Now Playing

Rich Walters

2am - 6am

Email the show

Text 83936

Rich Walters

News