Hear Jake Bugg Feature On Tinie Tempah's Find Me Single

A new collaboration with Jake Bugg and Tinie Tempah has been unveiled

Find Me, which features vocals from the Two Fingers singer, has been taken from the rapper's forthcoming Youth album, which is set for release on 14 April 2017.

Listen to it here:

Meanwhile, following the release of his third studio effort, One My One, last year Jake Bugg embarks on European dates across June, before returning to the UK to play the likes of Newcastle Times Square, Boardmasters and Victorious Festival.

See his full tour dates here.