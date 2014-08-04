Jack White's Lazaretto is named the best selling vinyl album in 20 years

Vinyl is back in a big way, it seems.

Billboard reports that the album sold 60,000 copies in the US on vinyl, which amounts to a quarter of total units sold. It's the biggest vinyl seller since Pearl Jam's 1994 album Vitalogy.



The second highest vinyl seller of the year is Arctic Monkey's AM, which at 29,000 copies is less than half of Jack White's total.



This is probably due to the fancy "Ultra LP" edition for vinyl geeks that included two hidden tracks running at 45 and 78 rpm, an etched hologram, and a side that played from the inside of the vinyl to the outside rim.