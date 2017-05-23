Jack White To Release Children's Book

Jack White's Pre-Show Ritual Is Pretty Violent
The Icky Thump rocker revealed he likes to smash things up with a baseball bat before going on stage.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Third Man Records have announced the release of We're Going To Be Friends-inspired by The White Stripes track of the same name.
Jack White has joined the likes of Ringo Starr, Madonna and David Bowie in penning a children's book.
The White Stripes rocker is releasing We're Going To Be Friends through his Third Man Records label subsidiary, Third Man Books this autumn.
See its cover here:
Credit: Third Man Records/Third Man Albums/Elinor Blake
The story is inspired by The White Stripes track of the same name, which comes from their 2002 White Blood Cells album.
According to the Third Man website, the story - which follows little girl Suzy Lee "as she goes to school with her books and pens, looks for bugs, shows and tells, and finds a friend" - is illustrated by Elinor Blake, who was also an animator for The Ren And Stimpy Show.
The book, which is set for release on 7 November, can be pre-ordered now from The Third Man Store.
Listen to The White Stripes' We're Going To Be Friends below:
The Icky Thump rocker revealed he likes to smash things up with a baseball bat before going on stage.
The famous director made a clip for Jack White without telling him… and it’s beautifully simple.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The band, promoter and venue have released a statement asking fans to "allow extra time for travel" and to not bring "any form of pyro".
The venue has expressed their "deepest condolences" for all those involved.
Comments
Powered by Facebook