Jack White To Release Children's Book

Jack White has joined the likes of Ringo Starr, Madonna and David Bowie in penning a children's book.

The White Stripes rocker is releasing We're Going To Be Friends through his Third Man Records label subsidiary, Third Man Books this autumn.

See its cover here:

Credit: Third Man Records/Third Man Albums/Elinor Blake

The story is inspired by The White Stripes track of the same name, which comes from their 2002 White Blood Cells album.

According to the Third Man website, the story - which follows little girl Suzy Lee "as she goes to school with her books and pens, looks for bugs, shows and tells, and finds a friend" - is illustrated by Elinor Blake, who was also an animator for The Ren And Stimpy Show.

The book, which is set for release on 7 November, can be pre-ordered now from The Third Man Store.

Listen to The White Stripes' We're Going To Be Friends below: