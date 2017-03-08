Jack White's Pre-Show Ritual Is Pretty Violent

Jack White has revealed he "breaks things with a baseball bat" before getting on stage.

The Seven Nation Army singer does his best to get into a "frenzy" in order to have the excess of energy he needs to give a good performance.

Discussing what he does pre-show, he told The New Yorker: "I'm drinking a Red Bull, a shot of whiskey,.

"I'm backstage with a baseball bat breaking things. You have to work yourself up into a frenzy."

The 41-year-old musician also revealed he's currently trying to compose in "silence".

"I'm going to try to write songs where I can't be heard by the next-door neighbour," he explained. "And I want to write like Michael Jackson would write--instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them. To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room."

Meanwhile, it was reported that the White Stripes legend has a bowling bowl especially dedicated to Bob Dylan.

The rocker has a private bowling alley in at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, which boasts a rack of balls for his friends, including one that features an image of John Wayne-which is only used by the Nobel Prize winner.