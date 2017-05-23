WATCH: Guns N' Roses Tease Wednesday Announcement

The Who And Guns N’Roses To Play Joint Shows
The two legendary bands are to perform co-headline shows later this year.
Guns N' Roses tease Weds announcement ahead of Dublin show.
The band have shared a videos on Twitter suggesting more dates in their hometown.
The Paradise City rockers have also shared a video to say they're "coming back home" to "where it all began".
Guns N' Roses have teased that their current Not In This Lifetime tour dates are only "the f******g beginning".
Taking to Twitter, the Welcome To The Jungle outfit shared a video which charts their mammoth reunion tour so far, but hints at more to come on Wednesday (24 May).
In another video, which sees the band perform in epic tour footage, the band hint at going back to "where it all began".
Watch the video here:
Guns N' Roses tease announcement
The rockers have shared a tour video teasing to a big announcement this week.
Credit: Twitter/Guns N' Roses
GNR - who are on tour with their classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan - were formed in Los Angeles, California, so it's safe to assume that the announcement will involve dates in the City of Angels.
Meanwhile, the Sweet Child O' Mine rockers kick off their European dates at Dublin's Slane castle this Saturday (27 May), and will play two dates at the London Stadium on the 16th and 17th June respectively.
May
27 - Slane Castle - Dublin, Ireland
30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain
June
2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain
7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland
10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy
13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany
16 - London Stadium - London, UK
17 - London Stadium - London, UK
20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland
22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany
24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium
27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark
29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
July
1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finland
4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
7 - Stade De France - Paris, France
10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia
12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands
15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel
27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO
30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
August
2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL
11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC
13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY
19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC
21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON
24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB
27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK
30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
September
1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC
3 - The Gorge - George, WA
6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX
8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX
23 - Rock In Rio Festival, Rio De Janeiro, BR
26 - Allianz Parque, Sqo Paulo, BR
29 - Estadio Monumental, Santiago, CL
October
1 - Estadio La Plata - Buenos Aires, Argentina (with The Who)
The Paradise City rockers are set to visit the cities in May and June this year.
Watch the moment the band were booed for mixing up their Australian cities at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The band, promoter and venue have released a statement asking fans to "allow extra time for travel" and to not bring "any form of pyro".
The venue has expressed their "deepest condolences" for all those involved.
