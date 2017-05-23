WATCH: Guns N' Roses Tease Wednesday Announcement

Guns N' Roses have teased that their current Not In This Lifetime tour dates are only "the f******g beginning".

Taking to Twitter, the Welcome To The Jungle outfit shared a video which charts their mammoth reunion tour so far, but hints at more to come on Wednesday (24 May).

In another video, which sees the band perform in epic tour footage, the band hint at going back to "where it all began".

GNR - who are on tour with their classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan - were formed in Los Angeles, California, so it's safe to assume that the announcement will involve dates in the City of Angels.

Meanwhile, the Sweet Child O' Mine rockers kick off their European dates at Dublin's Slane castle this Saturday (27 May), and will play two dates at the London Stadium on the 16th and 17th June respectively.

See their Not In This Lifetime 2017 tour dates so far: