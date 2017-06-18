WATCH: Guns N' Roses Pay Tribute To London Fire Victims

18th June 2017, 17:41

Get our footage from the Paradise City rockers' second night at the London Stadium.

Axl Rose Guns N Roses live 2016

Guns N' Roses paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on stage this weekend.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers made the statement during their show at London Stadium on Saturday night (17 June). Police say 58 people are currently missing, presumed dead, with 30 confirmed dead following the fire that engulfed the tower block in North Kensington on Wednesday 14 June.

Axl Rose also paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the London Bridge terror incident at the beginning of June: "We wanna dedicate this song to the bridge, and the bridge happenings, and the fire..."

Watch the moving moment in our video. 

Play

Guns N'Roses tribute to Grenfell Tower victims

Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017

02:18

Axl Rose also paid tribute to the late grunge icon Chris Cornell, with a cover of Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun. Cornell died last month aged 52 following an apparent suicide.

 

Play

Guns N'Roses - Black Hole Sun cover

Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017.

03:34

Watch them perform Sweet Child O' Mine: 

Play

Guns N'Roses - Sweet Child O'Mine

Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017.

01:06

Watch Slash's epic guitar intro to Paradise City:

Play

Guns N'Roses - Paradise City intro

Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017.

01:40

The finale of Paradise City - and the show:

 

Play

Guns N'Roses - Finale

Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017.

02:33

Guns N' Roses continue their Not In This Lifetime tour on Tuesday 20 June at Gdansk, Poland. See their full dates here.

See their full setlist here:

Guns N'Roses Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017

It's So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin' Jive
Better  
Estranged  
Live and Let Die  
Rocket Queen  
You Could Be Mine  
New Rose  (Damned cover)
This I Love
Civil War  
Yesterdays  
Coma
 Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather)
 Sweet Child O' Mine  
Out Ta Get Me
 Wish You Were Here  (Pink Floyd cover)
November Rain  
Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover) 
Knockin' on Heaven's Door  
Nightrain  
Don't Cry
 Whole Lotta Rosie
 Paradise City  

