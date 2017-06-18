WATCH: Guns N' Roses Pay Tribute To London Fire Victims

Watch LISTEN: Are Guns 'N' Roses Planning A New Album?
Guitarist Richard Fortus has revealed in a podcast that the band have "been recording a lot of stuff".
Get our footage from the Paradise City rockers' second night at the London Stadium.
Guns N' Roses paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on stage this weekend.
The Welcome To The Jungle rockers made the statement during their show at London Stadium on Saturday night (17 June). Police say 58 people are currently missing, presumed dead, with 30 confirmed dead following the fire that engulfed the tower block in North Kensington on Wednesday 14 June.
Axl Rose also paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the London Bridge terror incident at the beginning of June: "We wanna dedicate this song to the bridge, and the bridge happenings, and the fire..."
Watch the moving moment in our video.
Guns N'Roses tribute to Grenfell Tower victims
Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017
02:18
Axl Rose also paid tribute to the late grunge icon Chris Cornell, with a cover of Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun. Cornell died last month aged 52 following an apparent suicide.
Guns N'Roses - Black Hole Sun cover
Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017.
03:34
Watch them perform Sweet Child O' Mine:
Guns N'Roses - Sweet Child O'Mine
Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017.
01:06
Watch Slash's epic guitar intro to Paradise City:
Guns N'Roses - Paradise City intro
Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017.
01:40
The finale of Paradise City - and the show:
Guns N'Roses - Finale
Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017.
02:33
Guns N' Roses continue their Not In This Lifetime tour on Tuesday 20 June at Gdansk, Poland. See their full dates here.
See their full setlist here:
