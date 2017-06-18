WATCH: Guns N' Roses Pay Tribute To London Fire Victims

Guns N' Roses paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on stage this weekend.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers made the statement during their show at London Stadium on Saturday night (17 June). Police say 58 people are currently missing, presumed dead, with 30 confirmed dead following the fire that engulfed the tower block in North Kensington on Wednesday 14 June.

Axl Rose also paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the London Bridge terror incident at the beginning of June: "We wanna dedicate this song to the bridge, and the bridge happenings, and the fire..."

Watch the moving moment in our video.

Play Guns N'Roses tribute to Grenfell Tower victims Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017 02:18

Axl Rose also paid tribute to the late grunge icon Chris Cornell, with a cover of Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun. Cornell died last month aged 52 following an apparent suicide.

Play Guns N'Roses - Black Hole Sun cover Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017. 03:34

Watch them perform Sweet Child O' Mine:

Play Guns N'Roses - Sweet Child O'Mine Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017. 01:06

Watch Slash's epic guitar intro to Paradise City:

Play Guns N'Roses - Paradise City intro Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017. 01:40

The finale of Paradise City - and the show:

Play Guns N'Roses - Finale Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017. 02:33

Guns N' Roses continue their Not In This Lifetime tour on Tuesday 20 June at Gdansk, Poland. See their full dates here.

See their full setlist here:

Guns N'Roses Live at London Stadium 17 June 2017

It's So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin' Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

New Rose (Damned cover)

This I Love

Civil War

Yesterdays

Coma

Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather)

Sweet Child O' Mine

Out Ta Get Me

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)

November Rain

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Nightrain

Don't Cry

Whole Lotta Rosie

Paradise City



