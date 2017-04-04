Guns N' Roses Confirm Special Guests For London & Dublin Shows

4th April 2017, 10:47

The Paradise City rockers are set to visit the cities in May and June this year.

Guns N' Roses performing in San Diego 2016

Guns N' Roses have confirmed the support acts for the UK and Irish leg of their Not In This Lifetime Tour this year. 

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced they'll be joined by Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin at Dublin's Slane Castle on 27 May.

The classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan will then head to the London Stadium on 16 and 17 June, where they will be supported by The Kills and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

Comments

Latest Guns N' Roses Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Download the Radio X app

Guns N' Roses

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

News