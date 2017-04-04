Guns N' Roses Confirm Special Guests For London & Dublin Shows

Guns N' Roses have confirmed the support acts for the UK and Irish leg of their Not In This Lifetime Tour this year.

Visit https://t.co/r3PcjLoExZ to check out all the special guests joining #GnFnR on the #NotInThisLifetime Tour 2017 pic.twitter.com/Axy1CM7wvv — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) April 4, 2017

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced they'll be joined by Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin at Dublin's Slane Castle on 27 May.

The classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan will then head to the London Stadium on 16 and 17 June, where they will be supported by The Kills and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.