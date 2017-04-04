Guns N' Roses Confirm Special Guests For London & Dublin Shows

Picture Gallery The Best Albums Of 1987
Take a trip back to the year of The Joshua Tree, Sign 'O' The Times and True Faith...
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Paradise City rockers are set to visit the cities in May and June this year.
Guns N' Roses have confirmed the support acts for the UK and Irish leg of their Not In This Lifetime Tour this year.
Europe! UK! Israel!— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) April 4, 2017
Visit https://t.co/r3PcjLoExZ to check out all the special guests joining #GnFnR on the #NotInThisLifetime Tour 2017 pic.twitter.com/Axy1CM7wvv
The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced they'll be joined by Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin at Dublin's Slane Castle on 27 May.
The classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan will then head to the London Stadium on 16 and 17 June, where they will be supported by The Kills and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.
Take a trip back to the year of The Joshua Tree, Sign 'O' The Times and True Faith...
Watch the moment the band were booed for mixing up their Australian cities at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
As GN’R touched down in Australia, they had a very special welcome party at the airport…
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook