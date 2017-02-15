Guns N' Roses Apologise After Mistaking Melbourne For Sydney

AC/DC Prank Guns N'Roses With "Security Scare"
As GN’R touched down in Australia, they had a very special welcome party at the airport…
Watch the moment the band were booed for mixing up their Australian cities at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Guns N' Roses have apologised after shouting out the wrong city at their Australian gig.
The Paradise City Rockers played Melbourne Cricket Ground, but unfortunately before they took to the stage, their guitar tech-come-announcer McBob shouted out: "Sydney!"
Watch the crowd react with a flurry of boos below:
Goodnight Melton! There will be no encore! pic.twitter.com/cqIlWHV8cN— BRIGGS AKA BIG SIGH (@BriggsGE) February 14, 2017
The band were also an hour late, which McBob explains is because they were "stuck in traffic".
Luckily, the Sweet Child O' Mine Rockers went on to play a stomping set, but took to Twitter after to apologise for the mix-up, telling their fans , suggesting McBob made the error after 30 years of working with them.
Melbourne!— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 14, 2017
Accidentally after 30 years McBob made an error, we're truly sorry. Thank you for coming out tonight!
Axl Rose then seconded the band's sentiments writing: " Melbourne! Didn't notice r intro yday. R sincere apologies!! Really amazing crowd!McBob feels horrible".
Melbourne! Didn't notice r intro yday. R sincere apologies!! Really amazing crowd!McBob feels horrible pic.twitter.com/4hZ7C9xH0b— Axl Rose (@axlrose) February 15, 2017
The Welcome To The Jungle outfit will continue their Aussie tour dates on Saturday, where they will play the Adelaide Oval on 18 February.
