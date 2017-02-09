AC/DC Prank Guns N'Roses With "Security Scare"

Picture Gallery The Best Albums Of 1987
Take a trip back to the year of The Joshua Tree, Sign 'O' The Times and True Faith...
Guns N’Roses are currently on tour in Australia, playing Sydney on Friday and Saturday (10 and 11 February), before heading off to Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth next week.
However, when the band touched down at Sydney airport on Wednesday night, they were told that the authorities wanted to perform a “security check”. Cue all sorts of paranoia and worrying.
But, as Duff Mckagan tweeted last night: “We waited. It was Angus Young in an orange vest!”
Told we had to stay on plane last night in Sydney; 'airport security' wanted to do a check. We waited. It was Angus Young is an orange vest!— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) February 8, 2017
The AC/DC guitarist - usually more at home dressed as a schoolboy - was there to welcome the reformed G N’R to 'Straya and had enlisted the co-operation of the airport authorities.
The prank has sparked rumours that the Acca Dacca man will going Axl, Slash, Duff and co onstage at their shows.
Young previously joined Guns N’Roses at their Coachella show last year, and Rose stood in for AC/DC singer Brian Johnson for some dates in 2016, after having to quit touring to save his hearing.
