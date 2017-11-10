Guns N'Roses Announced As Final Download 2018 Headliner

10 November 2017, 09:20

Guns N Roses 2017

Axl Rose, Slash and co will be joining Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold at the rock and metal festival next year...

Download Festival has announced its final headliner for 2018 - the legendary Guns N’ Roses will join the previously announced Ozzy Osbourne, and Avenged Sevenfold.

The three day festival takes place between 8 and 10 June 2018 at the home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Tickets are on sale now at downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Reuniting last year for the first time since 1993, GnR features Axl Rose, guitar legend Slash and original bassist Duff McKagan, plus Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.

The band will play on the Saturday night for their first UK Festival appearance of the classic line up.

Earlier this week, the festival revealed that Ozzy Osbourne will be headlining the Sunday night and one of the world’s biggest rock bands Avenged Sevenfold will be headlining the Friday night.

Trending On Radio X

Tom Odell and the John Lewis penguin

The Best And The Worst Tracks In John Lewis Christmas Ads

Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who Costume Twitter

Twitter Reacts To First Look At Jodie Whittaker As Doctor Who
Stereophonics Kelly Jones, Stuart Cable, Richard J

Kelly Jones Talks Having "Flashbacks" Of Stuart Cable

Kasabian Serge Pizzorno live 2017

WATCH: Serge Pizzorno Reveals Kasabian's Biggest New Tune

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

Guns N' Roses at the 1992 MTV Awards

QUIZ: Which Member Of Guns N' Roses Are You?

Axl Rose Guns N Roses live 2016

WATCH: Guns N' Roses Pay Tribute To London Fire Victims

Guns N' Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour Sand Diego

LISTEN: Are Guns 'N' Roses Planning A New Album?

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash

WATCH: Guns N' Roses Tease Wednesday Announcement

Guns N'Roses The Who 2017

The Who And Guns N’Roses To Play Joint Shows