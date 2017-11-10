Guns N'Roses Announced As Final Download 2018 Headliner

Axl Rose, Slash and co will be joining Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold at the rock and metal festival next year...

Download Festival has announced its final headliner for 2018 - the legendary Guns N’ Roses will join the previously announced Ozzy Osbourne, and Avenged Sevenfold.

The three day festival takes place between 8 and 10 June 2018 at the home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Tickets are on sale now at downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Reuniting last year for the first time since 1993, GnR features Axl Rose, guitar legend Slash and original bassist Duff McKagan, plus Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.

The band will play on the Saturday night for their first UK Festival appearance of the classic line up.

Earlier this week, the festival revealed that Ozzy Osbourne will be headlining the Sunday night and one of the world’s biggest rock bands Avenged Sevenfold will be headlining the Friday night.