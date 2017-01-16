WATCH: This Annoying Green Day "Guitar Prank" Is Hilarious

Everyone has a mate who seems to be permanently glued to his guitar.

So when Chris Melberger decided to "prank" his friend, he did it by interrupting his jam sessions by singing the opening lines to Green Day's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life). And it's off-key at that!

Watch the clip below:

Chris is so dedicated to winding up his mate, he even catches him on the bog! And when he finally does give in and play the intro to Green Day's classic 1997 hit, Chris seems to have magically forgotten the words! Classic.

Despite viewers trying to catch the prankster and his friend out for faking it, the YouTuber already admitted the video was scripted in his description, where he jokes: "If u like pranks then i hope u like this video because it is 100% authentic and totally not shot in less than an hour with multiple takes".

Bravo.

Photo: YouTube/Chris Melberger