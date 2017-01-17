WATCH: Green Day Slam Donald Trump In Troubled Times Video

Picture Gallery Blue Mondays: The 50 Saddest Songs Of All Time
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The punk rockers have taken aim at the President-elect in their latest music video.
Green Day have slammed Donald Trump in their Troubled Times video.
Releasing the promo on America's Martin Luther King Day (16 January 2016) the punk trio celebrated the famous civil rights activist while strongly suggesting that a Trump presidency signifies a step back for human rights.
Watch it here:
Troubled Times comes from the band's Revolution Radio album and follows Bang Bang, title track Revolution Radio and Still Breathing.
This isn't the first time the rockers have let their feelings on the President-elect known.
On the same week of the election results last year, Billie Joe Armstrong told Radio X that his country had "elected a fascist into the White House for the first time in American history".
Watch our video where he describes hearing about the news:
Billy Joe Armstrong woke up 'choking' to the news of Donald Trump... Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong woke up 'choking' to the news of Donald Trump... 02:34
Billy Joe Armstrong woke up 'choking' to the news of Donald Trump...
Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong woke up 'choking' to the news of Donald Trump...
02:34
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
The trio dedicated Boulevard Of Broken Dreams to those who lost their lives at the Ghost Ship warehouse.
Find out where the Revolution Radio trio will be celebrating 4th July next year.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Libertines Don't Look Back Into The Sun
Daft Punk Harder Better Faster Stronger
Comments
Powered by Facebook