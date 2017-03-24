WATCH: "God" Is a "Huge Fan" Of Green Day...

Watch WATCH: Green Day Pay Tribute To Chuck Berry With Johnny B. Goode
The trio covered one of the late rock 'n' roll pioneers biggest tracks at their gig in Ontario, Canada.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The trio performed Still Breathing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Green Day are apparently god's "favourite band".
The punk rock trio performed their Still Breathing track this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they were introduced by a animated version of the deity.
Watch them here:
The presenter and political commentator was just about to introduce the Revolution Radio rockers, when an animation on the ceiling declared: "You mind if I introduce these guys", adding "I'm a huge fan!
"Ladies and gentlemen, here performing still breathing off their new album Revolution Radio, please welcome five-time GRAMMY winners and God's favourite band: Green Day!"
Meanwhile, last weekend, Billie Joe Armstrong and co. paid tribute to bonafide rock 'n' roll god, Chuck Berry , who passed away - aged 90 - on Saturday 18 March.
Watch their performance of Johnny B. Goode at at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada:
Green Day will return to UK shores to play a headline set at London's Hyde Park for Barclaycard British Summer Time.
In 100 days time, Hyde Park will be even greener. Get ready for @GreenDay . pic.twitter.com/K9Id3JipvV— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 23, 2017
Also playing the string of gigs are the likes of Kings Of Leon, the Pixies and The Killers.
The trio covered one of the late rock 'n' roll pioneers biggest tracks at their gig in Ontario, Canada.
Here’s a collection of some of the finest punk-pop bands from the era. SCREW YOU DAD!
According to reports, the BBC appeared to announce the news online during their coverage of Foo Fighters' Frome gig.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Dakota singer gushed that recognition from "the Master" makes him "wanna write a new song".
The Britpop legend told Radio X's Gordon Smart why Humanz was one of his most challenging projects.
Comments
Powered by Facebook