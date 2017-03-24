WATCH: "God" Is a "Huge Fan" Of Green Day...

Green Day are apparently god's "favourite band".

The punk rock trio performed their Still Breathing track this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they were introduced by a animated version of the deity.

Watch them here:

The presenter and political commentator was just about to introduce the Revolution Radio rockers, when an animation on the ceiling declared: "You mind if I introduce these guys", adding "I'm a huge fan!

"Ladies and gentlemen, here performing still breathing off their new album Revolution Radio, please welcome five-time GRAMMY winners and God's favourite band: Green Day!"

Meanwhile, last weekend, Billie Joe Armstrong and co. paid tribute to bonafide rock 'n' roll god, Chuck Berry , who passed away - aged 90 - on Saturday 18 March.

Watch their performance of Johnny B. Goode at at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada:

Green Day will return to UK shores to play a headline set at London's Hyde Park for Barclaycard British Summer Time.

In 100 days time, Hyde Park will be even greener. Get ready for @GreenDay . pic.twitter.com/K9Id3JipvV — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 23, 2017

Also playing the string of gigs are the likes of Kings Of Leon, the Pixies and The Killers.