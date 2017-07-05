WATCH: Billie Joe Armstrong Reacts To Fans Seranading Green Day

Billie Joe Armstrong shared a video reacting to fans singing outside Green Day's hotel in Blythswood Square.

See the clip, which was posted on the rockers personal Instagram account:

Play Billie Joe Armstrong posts video from Glasgow The Green Day frontman has reacted to fans serenading them outside their hotel. 00:39

The punk-rock trio were forced to cancel their scheduled gig at Bellahouston Park on Tuesday (4 July), but were touched when their loyal fans showed up at their hotel to serenade them with their biggest hits.

The frontman says in a short video clip: "“Hello Glasgow kids, Scotland.

“This is a bummer, we really wanted to play and I guess it was just unsafe for everybody in the crowd and the crew and the band.

“Right now I can actually hear people gathering out front of our hotel singing Still Breathing, which was beautiful. What a bummer.”

One fan and ticket holder, Samantha Girvan, shared clips of a growing hoard of fans singing the likes of American Idiot, Jesus Of Suburbia and Still Breathing.

Watch them sing American Idiot from the album of the same name, below:

In a longer video, Giryan herself speaks to the camera, saying: "Hi, this is Sam reporting live from the scene. We are outside the hotel where it is believed Green Day are staying. As I'm sure you'll be aware, the coverage in local media has explained that Green Day cancelled a gig very very very late into the show.

She continues: "It was cancelled due to weather conditions. We do believe that those conditions are that it is dry in Glasgow..."

Yesterday it was announced that Green Day's gig would be cancelled due to "adverse weather conditions," which some fans have come to doubt.

Shortly after, the band shared a statement, which read: "Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local safety council, production crew, and concert organizers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved. We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don't care if its raining f***ing sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK!"

Their cancellation comes shortly after the pop punk trio's triumphant performance at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Saturday (1 July), where they invited fans to join them on stage, singing and playing chords to their most famous tracks.

It's not the first time Billie Joe Armstrong and co. have shared the stage with their followers, with the frontman inviting a disabled fan on stage at London's O2 in February, before letting her keep his guitar.

Watch the moving moment here:

Play Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong gives guitar to disabled fan The Green Day frontman showed he was all class when he jammed with his fan on stage. 02:10

At the Hyde Park gig, the pop punk rocker also led fans in a chant of "No sexism. No racism. No homophobia. And no Donald Trump!"

The American Idiot singer has made his feelings clear on the US President, and gave Chris Moyles his reaction the day after the election result.

Watch our video below:

Play Billy Joe Armstrong woke up 'choking' to the news of Donald Trump... Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong woke up 'choking' to the news of Donald Trump... 02:34

