Huge Support Acts Announced For Green Day's British Summer Time Gig

31st January 2017, 11:01

The likes of Rancid, Gogol Bordello and The Hives are set to support the punk rock trio.

Green Day

Huge support acts have been announced for Green Day's British Summer Time gig. 

Punk pioneers Rancid and Swedish indie rockers The Hives join the line up on Saturday 1 July, which will see the Revolution Radio trio headline Hyde Park.

Also announced for the day are the likes of Gogol Bordello, The Living End, Beach Slang and Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV.

Meanwhile, Green Day are embarking on their UK Tour in this year, kicking off their string of dates at Leeds' First Direct Arena on 5 February.

See their UK tour dates below:

5 February - Leeds, First Direct Arena 
6 February – Manchester Arena 
8 February – London, The O2
28 June – Belfast, Ormeau Park
1 July– London, British Summer Time, Hyde Park
4 July – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

