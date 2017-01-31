Huge Support Acts Announced For Green Day's British Summer Time Gig

Watch WATCH: Billie Joe Armstrong Teaches Young Green Day Fan Guitar
The likes of Rancid, Gogol Bordello and The Hives are set to support the punk rock trio.
Huge support acts have been announced for Green Day's British Summer Time gig.
Punk pioneers Rancid and Swedish indie rockers The Hives join the line up on Saturday 1 July, which will see the Revolution Radio trio headline Hyde Park.
THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER. Joining @GreenDay on Saturday 1st July will be @Rancid @GogolBordello + @The_Hives !— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) January 31, 2017
Tix: https://t.co/oETfxwWK9e pic.twitter.com/QOG1Nut0sq
Also announced for the day are the likes of Gogol Bordello, The Living End, Beach Slang and Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV.
Meanwhile, Green Day are embarking on their UK Tour in this year, kicking off their string of dates at Leeds' First Direct Arena on 5 February.
5 February - Leeds, First Direct Arena
6 February – Manchester Arena
8 February – London, The O2
28 June – Belfast, Ormeau Park
1 July– London, British Summer Time, Hyde Park
4 July – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
