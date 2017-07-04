Green Day Glasgow Gig Cancelled Due To "Adverse Weather"

Green Day's show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park appears to have been cancelled.

The Revolution Radio rockers were set to play the outdoor Scottish venue tonight (Tuesday 4 July), with support from Rancid, Slaves and The Skids.

However, the promoters of the event, PCL Presents, have said that the concert has been called off due to "adverse weather conditions".

See their full Facebook post here:

It comes after the pop punk trio's triumphant performance at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Saturday (1 July), where they invited fans to join them on stage, singing and playing chords to their most famous tracks.

It's not the first time Billie Joe Armstrong and co. have shared the stage with their followers, with the frontman inviting a disabled fan on stage at London's O2 in February, before letting her keep his guitar.

Watch the moving moment here:

Play Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong gives guitar to disabled fan The Green Day frontman showed he was all class when he jammed with his fan on stage. 02:10

At the Hyde Park gig, the pop punk rocker also led fans in a chant of "No sexism. No racism. No homophobia. And no Donald Trump!"

The American Idiot has made his feelings clear on the US President, and gave Chris Moyles his reaction the day after the election result.

Watch our video below: