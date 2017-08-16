WATCH: Green Day Address Charlottesville In Troubled Times Video

Green Day have revealed the video for their Troubled Times track, which is taken from their Revolution Radio album.

Watch the video below, which was shared to Vimeo:

The footage sees frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sing recording himself on a cameraphone, but soon enough he's joined by scenes of chaos, violence and political unrest across the globe.

It also contains footage from the violence in Charlottesville this weekend, and features the U.S President's controversial reaction to the violence.

The video comes after Billie Joe Armstrong commented on the horrific events, which saw a protester killed after being run over by a right-wing driver.

Taking to Green Day's official Facebook Page to thank his fans following their Omaha show, Armstrong wrote: " I feel like what happened in charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger. it makes me sad and desperate. shocked."

See his full post below:

The American Idiot singer has never shied away from sharing his opinions on Trump and his presidency.

Speaking to Chris Moyles, the rocker lamented that his country had "elected a fascist into the White House for the first time in American history".



Watch his reaction to Trump being elected as U.S President in our video: