WATCH: Billie Joe Armstrong Teaches Young Green Day Fan Guitar

Watch WATCH: Green Day Slam Donald Trump In Troubled Times Video
The punk rockers have taken aim at the President-elect in their latest music video.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Green Day frontman invited the child to perform live on stage with the band on the Polish leg of their Revolution Radio tour.
Green Day aren't strangers to inviting fans to perform with them on stage.
But when the punk trio played Tauron Arena in Poland on Saturday (21 January), frontman Billie Joe Armstrong threw in a mini guitar lesson in too.
In an Instagram video uploaded by fan account vidsgreenday, the young rocker can be seen standing nervously on stage as Armstrong adjusts his guitar to fit the boy's shoulders.
Find out what happened next here:
By the looks of things, the youngster was very nervous about not knowing what to play, but the Bang Bang frontman took the time out to give him a quick tutorial in front of around 15,000 fans.
No biggie.
Luckily, the budding rock star only needed to learn one chord, and he soon took to it like a duck to water.
Rock on!
Photo: Instagram/vidsgreenday
The punk rockers have taken aim at the President-elect in their latest music video.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
The trio dedicated Boulevard Of Broken Dreams to those who lost their lives at the Ghost Ship warehouse.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Kasabian will headline the Spanish festival, joining previously announced bill-toppers Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd.
Celebrate Burns Night with our personality quiz.
Comments
Powered by Facebook