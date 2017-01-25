WATCH: Billie Joe Armstrong Teaches Young Green Day Fan Guitar

Green Day aren't strangers to inviting fans to perform with them on stage.

But when the punk trio played Tauron Arena in Poland on Saturday (21 January), frontman Billie Joe Armstrong threw in a mini guitar lesson in too.

In an Instagram video uploaded by fan account vidsgreenday, the young rocker can be seen standing nervously on stage as Armstrong adjusts his guitar to fit the boy's shoulders.

Find out what happened next here:

Wish I was short so bilbo would be taller than me / #revradtour2017 #greenday #billiejoearmstrong A video posted by GREEN DAY VIDEOS & HD PICS (@vidsgreenday) onJan 21, 2017 at 8:28pm PST

By the looks of things, the youngster was very nervous about not knowing what to play, but the Bang Bang frontman took the time out to give him a quick tutorial in front of around 15,000 fans.

No biggie.

Luckily, the budding rock star only needed to learn one chord, and he soon took to it like a duck to water.

Rock on!

Photo: Instagram/vidsgreenday