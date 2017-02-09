WATCH: Billie Joe Armstrong Gives Guitar To Disabled Fan

Billie Joe Armstrong made one fan's day when he gave away his own guitar live on stage.

The Green Day frontman invited a few members of the audience to perform with the band during their gig at London's O2 Arena last night (8 February), but a particularly special moment came when he asked if anyone knew how to play guitar.

Watch what happened next in our video taken by Radio X's Ross Buchanan:

Play Billie Joe Armstrong gives guitar to disabled fan The Green Day frontman showed he was all class when he jammed with his fan on stage. 02:10

After spotting Rachel in the crowd, Armstrong asked her to join him on the stage, before handing her his guitar to play.

However, it was once they'd finished performing together, that the Revolution Radio rocker proved he was all heart, asking the fan her name, before declaring: "Rachel you need to keep the guitar. You can have the guitar".

During their 30-song-set Green Day also played a medley of great British hits, and paid tribute to the late George Michael with their saxophonist playing the solo of his Careless Whisper hit.

See their full setlist, courtesy of setlist.fm, below:

1. Know Your Enemy

2. Bang Bang

3. Revolution Radio

4. Holiday

5. Letterbomb

6. Boulevard of Broken Dreams

7. Longview

8. Youngblood

9. 2000 Light Years Away

10. Hitchin' a Ride

11. When I Come Around

12. Waiting

13. Christie Road

14. Burnout

15. Scattered

16. Minority

17. Are We the Waiting

18. St. Jimmy

19. Knowledge(Operation Ivy cover)

20. Basket Case

21. She

22. Do You Wanna Dance(The Beach Boys cover)

23. King for a Day (w/ Careless Whisper saxophone solo )

24. Shout / Always Look on the Bright Side of Life / Teenage Kicks / (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction / Hey Jude

25. Still Breathing

26. Forever Now

Encore:

27. American Idiot

28. Jesus of Suburbia

Encore 2:

29. Ordinary World

30. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)