Bille Joe Armstrong Shares Cute Photo Of Himself Aged 5

Green Day Respond To Death Of Acrobat Before Festival Set
“We are not heartless people” says Billie Joe Armstrong after performer Pedro Aunion Monroy dies in accident.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Green Day frontman has remembered the woman who told him how to sing in the 70s… and you can hear the amazing record he made.
Stand by for the cutest photo you’ll see all day… and it’s from an unexpected source.
Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a picture of himself, aged 5, in a recording studio. It’s such a lovely story and reveals how the Green Day legend has had a much longer career than you expected.
The frontman posted on Instagram. “Here's a fun story. The amazing woman in this photo is Mrs Fiataroni."
sooo. here's a fun story. the amazing woman in this photo is Mrs Fiataroni. she basically taught me how to sing. this is a picture of us in 1977 at fantasy studios in Berkeley ca. I was 5 years old. I recorded a record called "Look for Love". 16 years later Green Day recorded Dookie in the same studio. (dude on the right was the engineer)
“She basically taught me how to sing. This is a picture of us in 1977 at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, CA. I was 5 years old. I recorded a record called "Look for Love".
16 years later Green Day recorded Dookie in the same studio. (dude on the right was the engineer)”
Such a recording must have been buried for years, right? WRONG. Here it is, in all its cheesy glory.
Billie Joe Armstrong - Look For Love
02:41
It’s safe to say that young Michael Jackson wasn’t troubled by the competition.
Thank God for punk rock, eh?
It explains why Billie Joe is so keen to give other budding musicians a helping hand - here's the wonderful moment that he got a disabled fan up on stage at a recent Green Day show.
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong gives guitar to disabled fan
The Green Day frontman showed he was all class when he jammed with his fan on stage.
02:10
“We are not heartless people” says Billie Joe Armstrong after performer Pedro Aunion Monroy dies in accident.
The Revolution Radio rocker posted a video inside their Glasgow hotel following the cancellation of their Bellahouston Park gig on Tuesday.
The Revolution Radio rockers have released an official statement following the cancellation of their show at Bellahouston Park.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The legend tells Chris Moyles that he thinks a reunion is “a bazillion light years away” as Noel is away in the “corporate” world.
Josh Homme and co. are known for their distortion clad riffs, but The Evil Has Landed is something else!
Comments
Powered by Facebook