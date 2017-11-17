Green Day Parody 80s Horror They Live In New Video

17 November 2017, 16:13

The band have attacked the current state of America with a nod to the satirical horror film.

Green Day have unveiled the video for their new single Back In The USA - and it’s a bang-on parody of a classic 80s movie.

In these turbulent political times the trio have lashed out at the current US Presidency with a tribute to the 1988 satirical horror film They Live.

The flick starred wrestler-turned-actor “Rowdy” Roddy Piper as a man who chances upon a pair of sunglasses that give him a unique insight into what’s REALLY going on in the world… namely, we're being ruled by brainwashing, skull-faced zombies.

In Green Day’s version, the black-and-white drudgery of regular life is undermined when a door-to-door salesman flogs the band some similar shades… and guess who’s making a public address on TV…

Yep, Green Day favourite Donald J. Trump gets another roasting… and only punk rock can save the world!

Here's the full video: 

 

A new compilation God's Favorite Band, features a career-spanning greatest hits selection and includes Back In The USA as a brand new track.

God’s Favorite Band is released today (17 November 2017).

Green Day Songs

Green Day Latest

See more Green Day Latest

Dan Bastille and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

LISTEN: Bastille Covered Green Day's Basket Case

Green Day Troubled Times Video Charlottesville

WATCH: Green Day Address Charlottesville In Troubled Times Video
Billie Joe Armstrong 2017

Billie Joe Armstrong Responds To Charlottesville Tragedy

Green Day live

Bille Joe Armstrong Shares Cute Photo Of Himself Aged 5

Green Day

Green Day Respond To Death Of Acrobat Before Festival Set