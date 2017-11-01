WATCH: Shaun Ryder Tells The Story Behind Gorillaz's Dare

The Happy Mondays singer has told Chris Moyles about the time he laid down his vocals on the famous single.

Shaun Ryder visited the Chris Moyles Show this morning and talked about his famous vocals on Gorillaz's hit single.

Watch our video above.

The Happy Mondays star confirmed what the Radio X DJ knew about "Dare" actually starting out as "there" and added: "So my story is, Damon gets on the beat and he gets the tune going, and I go in and I'm trying to get the cans to get in me ears and go, "It's going up, It's going up, It's going up,' and then go 'It's THERE!'

"And that's my story..."

Remind yourself of the track here:

