WATCH: Shaun Ryder Tells The Story Behind Gorillaz's Dare

1 November 2017, 14:07

The Happy Mondays singer has told Chris Moyles about the time he laid down his vocals on the famous single.

Shaun Ryder visited the Chris Moyles Show this morning and talked about his famous vocals on Gorillaz's hit single.

Watch our video above.

The Happy Mondays star confirmed what the Radio X DJ knew about "Dare" actually starting out as "there" and added: "So my story is, Damon gets on the beat and he gets the tune going, and I go in and I'm trying to get the cans to get in me ears and go, "It's going up, It's going up, It's going up,' and then go 'It's THERE!'

"And that's my story..."

Remind yourself of the track here: 

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here. 

Trending On Radio X

Johnny Vaughan Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with B

Vote For Johnny Vaughan As Best UK TV Breakfast Presenter

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Slams "Former Brother" Noel With "Concern"

Bear Grylls and Rob Brydon in Bear's Mission

WATCH: Rob Brydon Totally Smashed Bear's Mission

John Lennon's Killer Mark Chapman

John Lennon's Killer Believes Jesus Has Forgiven Him

Gorillaz Tickets

Gorillaz
  • The Brighton Centre
    Brighton
  • Mon 27 nov '17
    18:30
  • from £45
  • Buy Now

Gorillaz Songs

Gorillaz Latest

See more Gorillaz Latest

Gorillaz 2017

Gorillaz Confirmed for Open'er Festival 2018

Gorillaz 2017

Gorillaz To Release “Spontaneous” New Album?

Dave Grohl with Broken leg at the Ansan Valley Roc

Dave Grohl Reunites With Medic Who Strapped Up His Broken Leg

Foo Fighters

2D in Gorillaz Sleeping Powder video

Gorillaz Release Trippy Video For New Sleeping Powder Track

Gorillaz square white background

Gorillaz Annnounce UK Warm Up Shows For Humanz Tour