WATCH: Did Shaun Ryder Forget The Words To DARE?

The Happy Mondays legend joined the animated band on stage for a rendition of their hit at The O2 London this week.

The Gorillaz played the second of their shows at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday (5 December), joined by a host of stars.

However, Shaun Ryder seemed to forget the very minimal words to their 2005 hit, where he takes on the vocal duties.

Watch the Happy Mondays and Black Grape star in action above.

Their incredible London gigs also saw the likes of Noel Gallagher, Jehnny Beth, and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon perform.

See them sing We Got The Power below:

Speaking previously to Radio X about the origins of the track, Shaun Ryder said: "So my story is, Damon gets on the beat and he gets the tune going, and I go in and I'm trying to get the cans to get in me ears and go, 'It's going up, It's going up, It's going up,' and then go 'It's THERE!'

"And that's my story..."

Watch the Manchester man explain all to Chris Moyles in our video: