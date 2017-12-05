skip to navigation
Listen

Artists

Gorillaz

Noel Gallagher, Graham Coxon & Shaun Ryder Join Gorillaz at The O2

5 December 2017, 10:19

Noel Gallagher with Gorillaz on the Graham Norton

See the Holy Mountain singer and friends perform with the animated band on stage in London.

Gorillaz were joined on stage by the likes of Noel Gallagher, Graham Coxon and Shaun Ryder last night (4 December).

The first of their shows at London's O2 Arena saw the Oasis man, the Blur guitarist and Savages Jehnny Beth come together for a rendition of We Got The Power.

Watch it here: 

Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder also came on stage with Roses Gabor to perform DARE from their 2005 Demon Dayz LP.

And the star-studded bill didn't stop there as rapper Vince Staples, Pusha T, De La Soul, Mos Def, Bootie Brown, Gruff Rhys, Pauline Black and D.R.A.M. got to join in the Humanz fun by performing their respective tracks from the critically-acclaimed record.

Gorillaz are set for a second night tonight (5 December) at The O2 London, before heading off to Uruguay on Wednesday 13 December.

Watch Noel explain why he doesn't want a knighthood:

 

See their full setlist at The O2 on 4 December 2017:

M1 A1
Last Living Souls
Rhinestone Eyes
Tomorrow Comes Today
Every Planet We Reach Is Dead
Saturnz Barz
Charger (with Pauline Black)
19-2000
Superfast Jellyfish (with Gruff Rhys and De La Soul)
Ident (“madam”)
On Melancholy Hill
El Mañana
Intro: I Switched My Robot Off
Ascension (with Vince Staples)
Strobelite (with Peven Everett)
Interlude: Elevator Going Up
Andromeda (with D.R.A.M.)
Interlude: Penthouse
Sex Murder Party (with Jamie Principle and Zebra Katz)
Sweepstakes (with Mos Def and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)
Garage Palace (with Little Simz)
Punk
Broken (with Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)
Let Me Out (with Pusha T)
Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)
Stylo (with Mos Def and Peven Everett)
Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)
We Got the Power (with Jehnny Beth, Noel Gallagher and Graham Coxon)
Encore:
Hong Kong
Kids With Guns
DARE (with Shaun Ryder and Roses Gabor)
Clint Eastwood
Don’t Get Lost in Heaven
Demon Days

 

Gorillaz Tickets

Gorillaz - Seated
  • The O2
    London
  • Tue 5 dec '17
    18:30
  • from £45
  • Buy Now

Gorillaz - Standing
  • The O2
    London
  • Tue 5 dec '17
    18:30
  • from £55
  • Buy Now

Gorillaz
  • Malahide Castle
    Co. Dublin
  • Sat 9 jun '18
    16:00
  • from £69.50
  • Buy Now

Gorillaz Songs

Gorillaz Latest

See more Gorillaz Latest

Albums Of The Year 2017

The 30 Best New Albums Of 2017

Shaun Ryder talks about Dare

WATCH: Shaun Ryder Tells The Story Behind Gorillaz's Dare

Gorillaz 2017

Gorillaz Confirmed for Open'er Festival 2018

Gorillaz 2017

Gorillaz To Release “Spontaneous” New Album?

Dave Grohl with Broken leg at the Ansan Valley Roc

Dave Grohl Reunites With Medic Who Strapped Up His Broken Leg

Foo Fighters

We use cookies on our site. By continuing to browse you are agreeing to our use of these cookies.

View more info Close