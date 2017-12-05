Noel Gallagher, Graham Coxon & Shaun Ryder Join Gorillaz at The O2

See the Holy Mountain singer and friends perform with the animated band on stage in London.

Gorillaz were joined on stage by the likes of Noel Gallagher, Graham Coxon and Shaun Ryder last night (4 December).

The first of their shows at London's O2 Arena saw the Oasis man, the Blur guitarist and Savages Jehnny Beth come together for a rendition of We Got The Power.

Watch it here:

A post shared by Noel Gallagher (@noelthegoodrebelofficial) onDec 4, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder also came on stage with Roses Gabor to perform DARE from their 2005 Demon Dayz LP.

And the star-studded bill didn't stop there as rapper Vince Staples, Pusha T, De La Soul, Mos Def, Bootie Brown, Gruff Rhys, Pauline Black and D.R.A.M. got to join in the Humanz fun by performing their respective tracks from the critically-acclaimed record.

Gorillaz are set for a second night tonight (5 December) at The O2 London, before heading off to Uruguay on Wednesday 13 December.

See their full setlist at The O2 on 4 December 2017: