WATCH: Gorillaz Unveil Demon Dayz Festival Line-Up

10th May 2017, 13:21

The animated band have confirmed the bill for their Margate event.

Gorillaz square white background

Gorillaz have shared the line-up of their Demon Dayz Festival.

The event - which takes place in Margate on 10 June at the Dreamland amusement park - has confirmed acts in Vince Staples, De La Soul and more.

Watch their announcement video here: 

See the breakdown of their line up by stage and venue:

Main Stage:

Gorillaz
Vince Staples
De La Soul
Fufanu


Hall By The Sea:

Danny Brown
Little Simms
Kali Uchis
Popcaan
Kilo Kish


Third Stage:

GSS Sound System





 

Comments

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News