WATCH: Gorillaz Unveil Demon Dayz Festival Line-Up

The animated band have confirmed the bill for their Margate event.
Gorillaz have shared the line-up of their Demon Dayz Festival.
The event - which takes place in Margate on 10 June at the Dreamland amusement park - has confirmed acts in Vince Staples, De La Soul and more.
Watch their announcement video here:
Main Stage:
Gorillaz
Vince Staples
De La Soul
Fufanu
Hall By The Sea:
Danny Brown
Little Simms
Kali Uchis
Popcaan
Kilo Kish
Third Stage:
GSS Sound System
4pm - 7pm
