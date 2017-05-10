WATCH: Gorillaz Unveil Demon Dayz Festival Line-Up

Gorillaz have shared the line-up of their Demon Dayz Festival.

The event - which takes place in Margate on 10 June at the Dreamland amusement park - has confirmed acts in Vince Staples, De La Soul and more.

Watch their announcement video here:

See the breakdown of their line up by stage and venue:

Main Stage:

Gorillaz

Vince Staples

De La Soul

Fufanu



Hall By The Sea:

Danny Brown

Little Simms

Kali Uchis

Popcaan

Kilo Kish



Third Stage:

GSS Sound System









