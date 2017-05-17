Gorillaz Annnounce UK Warm Up Shows For Humanz Tour

WATCH: Muse Share More Teasers For Their Dig Down Video
The trio's new song will be unveiled this Thursday.
Find out where the animated band will play next month.
Gorillaz have announced two warm-up shows ahead of their UK tour.
The animated four-piece - who are embarking on their Humanz tour dates in November and December this year - have now confirmed gigs at St Albans' Alban Arena and the Portsmouth Guildhall in June.
#HUMANZTOUR UK WARM UP SHOWS ANNOUNCED!— gorillaz (@gorillaz) May 17, 2017
Sign up for tickets at https://t.co/6Vor16dyXa pic.twitter.com/pwccfelAr2
Tickets go on sale on Friday 19 May from 9am. Sign up for the chance to buy tickets at live.gorillaz.com.
27 November - Brighton Centre, Brighton
29 November – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
1 December – Manchester Arena, Manchester
2 December – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
4 December – O2 Arena, London
5 December - O2 Arena, London
