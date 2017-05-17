Gorillaz Annnounce UK Warm Up Shows For Humanz Tour

Gorillaz have announced two warm-up shows ahead of their UK tour.

The animated four-piece - who are embarking on their Humanz tour dates in November and December this year - have now confirmed gigs at St Albans' Alban Arena and the Portsmouth Guildhall in June.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 19 May from 9am. Sign up for the chance to buy tickets at live.gorillaz.com.

See their UK tour dates below:

27 November - Brighton Centre, Brighton

29 November – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow



1 December – Manchester Arena, Manchester

2 December – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

4 December – O2 Arena, London

5 December - O2 Arena, London





