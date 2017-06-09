Gorillaz Release Trippy Video For New Sleeping Powder Track

Gorillaz have shared brand new music in the form of Sleeping Powder.

The hypnotic new song and its accompanying video sees 2D go it alone on what appears to be a standalone track.

Watch their video here:

The animated character also features heavily in the video, which sees him play piano and dance against a trippy backdrop.

Gorillaz - who released their Humanz LP this year - are preparing for their Demon Dayz Festival, which takes place in Margate this Saturday 10 June.

The Dreamlad amusement park event will see the animated band headline, with the likes of De La Soul, Vince Staples and Kano also performing.

Fans can watch the gig live from Red Bull TV: