Gorillaz Announce 2017 UK Tour Dates

Gorillaz have announced a UK tour for 2017.

The animated band - which is co-created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett - will celebrate the release of their Humanz album with new dates in November and December.

According to their official website, the We Got The Power outfit's new UK dates will culminate in a show at London's O2 Arena on Monday 4 December.

Gorillaz will also perform at their Demon Dayz Festival, which will take place in Margate from 10 June 2017.

See their new dates below:

November:

27 Brighton Centre, Brighton

29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December:

1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

4 – O2 Arena, London