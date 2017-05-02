Gorillaz Announce 2017 UK Tour Dates

Radiohead Announce OK Computer Re-Issue
The outfit will celebrate 20 years since the release of their seminal album with their OKNOTOK edition.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out when you can see the animated band on their new dates this year.
Gorillaz have announced a UK tour for 2017.
The animated band - which is co-created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett - will celebrate the release of their Humanz album with new dates in November and December.
According to their official website, the We Got The Power outfit's new UK dates will culminate in a show at London's O2 Arena on Monday 4 December.
Gorillaz will also perform at their Demon Dayz Festival, which will take place in Margate from 10 June 2017.
November:
27 Brighton Centre, Brighton
29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
December:
1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
4 – O2 Arena, London
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The White Stripes Fell In Love With A Girl
David Bowie Ashes To Ashes
Kings Of Leon Find Me
The outfit will celebrate 20 years since the release of their seminal album with their OKNOTOK edition.
The Earache Records-curated stage will be situated in Glastonbury's popular Shangri-La area in 2017.
Comments
Powered by Facebook