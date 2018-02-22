Damon Albarn Speaks Out Against Brexit At BRITs

Receiving an award for Gorillaz, the Blur man tells the UK not to become “isolated”.

Damon Albarn has used his BRIT Awards win to speak out against the perils of Brexit.

Taking to the stage at London’s O2 Arena for the BRIT Awards 2018, the Blur frontman accepted the award for Best British Group on behalf of his project with artist Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz.

Albarn took the opportunity to make a statement about the ongoing Brexit negotiations: “I’ve got one thing to say and it’s about this country.”

He went on: “This country is, believe it or not, quite a small little thing. It’s a lovely place and it’s part of a beautiful world.

“Don’t let it become isolated… don’t let yourselves become cut off. Considering our size we do amazing things in music.

“There’s a real spirit and a real soul. Do’t let politics get in the way of all of that shit, alright?”

Gorillaz triumphed in the Best British Group category, where they were up against Royal Blood, Wolf Alice, London Grammar and The xx.