WATCH: Franz Ferdinand Unveil Feel The Love Go Single

Franz Ferdinand - Feel The Love Go (Official Audio) 04:48

The synth-laden track is taken from the band's forthcoming fifth album, Always Ascending, which is set for release on 9 February.

Franz Ferdinand have unveiled their synthy new single and its accompanying video.

Listen to the official audio for Feel The Love Go above.

Watch their video, where frontman Alex Kapranos appears to play an Evangelical preacher, exclusively at Apple Music.

The track is taken from the Scottish outfit's fifth studio album, Always Ascending, which will be released on Friday 9 February this year.

Kapranos and co. will return to the UK in February to kick off their tour dates, where they'll be joined by The Strokes' guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.

Watch as Franz Ferdinand play their Take Me Out anthem at Kendal Calling 2017: