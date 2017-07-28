WATCH: The Frontman Of Franz Ferdinand Looks Very Different...

28th July 2017, 12:50

See Alex Kapranos's latest look and watch the band perform their Take Me Out anthem.

Alex Kapranos Franz Ferdinand 2015

Franz Ferdinand played an epic set at Kendal Calling last night (27 July), but if you hadn't seen the band in a while, you may have got a bit of a shock.

Frontman Alex Kapranos was sporting a look very different from the band's early days, swapping his tidy short back and sides to a long salt and pepper style.

See him here: 

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand at Kendal Calling

The Scottish rockers treated fans to a career spanning set, including their 2004 hit single, Take Me Out.

Watch them perform the track below, courtesy of Jon Mo:

Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out at Kendal Calling 2017

See the Scottish rockers play their 2004 anthem.

