WATCH: The Frontman Of Franz Ferdinand Looks Very Different...

Franz Ferdinand played an epic set at Kendal Calling last night (27 July), but if you hadn't seen the band in a while, you may have got a bit of a shock.

Frontman Alex Kapranos was sporting a look very different from the band's early days, swapping his tidy short back and sides to a long salt and pepper style.

See him here:

The Scottish rockers treated fans to a career spanning set, including their 2004 hit single, Take Me Out.

Watch them perform the track below, courtesy of Jon Mo: