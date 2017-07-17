Frank Turner For Bournemouth Solo Gig After Blink 182 Cancellation

Frank Turner has announced a surprise intimate solo gig in Bournemouth tonight (17 July), with support from The Front Bottoms.

The singer-songwriter was due to support Blink 182 on their UK tour date in the town, which they had to cancel "due to illness".

However, keen not to let the fans down, The Next Storm singer decided to turn his opening set into a show at The Old Fire Station, with free entry for Blink 182 ticket holders until 7pm.

TONIGHT!@frankturner & @TheFrontBottoms (solo)



Free entry with a Blink ticket before 7pm.

£10 after 7pm.

6pm Doors.



RT AND SHARE THIS! pic.twitter.com/IBFOIeubUA — Bournemouth Live (@bournemouthlive) July 17, 2017

Those who weren't planning to see the punk trio perform can also buy limited tickets for £10 at the 800 capacity venue after 7pm.

Taking to Twitter to thank his crew for helping him turn it around, Turner wrote: "Let's all have a massive shout out to my crew for working their arses off this morning to make this happen. Nice work."

Replying to a fan, singer-songwriter also revealed it would be a paired-down set, due to their band gear being "buried under Blink's stuff in a truck".