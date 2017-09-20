WATCH: Rick Astley Joins Foo Fighters At The O2 London

20 September 2017, 10:30

Rick Astley gets nervous performing with Foo Fighters at The O2

01:24

The 80s legend joined the rockers for a performance of his Never Gonna Give You Up anthem during their mammoth three hour set.

Foo Fighters were joined on stage by Rick Astley at The O2, London last night (19 September).

The Learn To Fly rockers played a 27-track set, inviting the British singer to join them towards the end of their night to play a mash-up of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and Astley's 1987 anthem, Never Gonna Give You Up.

Dave Grohl asked why the Newton-le-Willows legend was yelling so much, to which Astley shouted: "Because I'm nervous!". Watch it above.

See more of the performance here:

Rick Astley joins Foo Fighters at The O2, London

Watch them perform his 80s hit Never gonna Give You Up.

02:19

Their three hour performance included hits from across their career, as well as new Concrete and Gold tracks such as The Sky Is A Neighbourhood, La Dee Da, Sunday Rain and Run.

The 80s singer first took to the stage with the rockers at Summer Sonic Festival in Japan, whipping the crowd into a frenzy by screaming "COME ON YOU MOTHERFUCKERS!"

Watch a clip of the moment, courtesy of Benjamin Milne on YouTube:

Foo Fighters and Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up

YouTube: Benjamin Milne

04:14

Meanwhile, Radio X is set to host a very special interview with Chris Moyles, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins.

To celebrate the release of their Concrete and Gold LP, the Foos frontman and drummer have given an intimate and in-depth interview, covering everything from the making of their ninth studio album to what Justin Timberlake and Dave Grohl have in common. 

Chris Moyles Meets The Foo Fighters will air next Monday 25 September from 8pm, and you'll be able to watch it on Facebook Live, or right here on our website. 

Watch Chris Moyles Meets The Foo Fighters Monday 25 September from 8pm. 

See Foo Fighters setlist at The O2 London below:

1. I'll Stick Around
2. All My Life
3. Learn to Fly
4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood
5. La Dee Da
6. The Pretender
7. These Days
8. Rope
9. Tie Your Mother Down (by Queen, featuring Dave's band intros)
10. Cold Day in the Sun
11. Congregation
12. Walk
13. Dirty Water
14. Make It Right(live debut)
15. My Hero
16. Breakout
17. Skin and Bones
18. This Is a Call
19. Run
20. White Limo
21. Arlandria
22. Times Like These
23. Sunday Rain
24. Monkey Wrench
25. Never Gonna Give You Up (with Rick Astley)
26. Best of You
27. Everlong

Trending On Radio X

IT second trailer still

The Director Of IT REALLY Wants To Remake This 80s Horror...

Taylor Hawkins and Prince Harry

Why Taylor Hawkins Got Slapped In The Face By Prince Harry...
Dom meets Kingsman star Taron Egerton

WATCH: Dom's Bromance With Taron Egerton Is Real

Liam Gallagher at the Rock im Park music festival

Liam Gallagher For Pre-Birthday "Shindig" In Paris

Foo Fighters Songs

Foo Fighters Latest

See more Foo Fighters Latest

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris

Chris Moyles Meets Foo Fighters In Exclusive Interview

Rick Astley and Dave Grohl 2017

Rick Astley Talks The Possibility Of A Foo Fighters Collaboration
Foo Fighters gif Carpool Karaoke The Late Late Sho

WATCH: Foo Fighters To Take Part In Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters Arms portrait fan picture

PHOTOS: This Is What The Foo Fighters Arms Looks Like...

Dave Grohl with Broken leg at the Ansan Valley Roc

Dave Grohl Reunites With Medic Who Strapped Up His Broken Leg