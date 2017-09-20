WATCH: Rick Astley Joins Foo Fighters At The O2 London

Rick Astley gets nervous performing with Foo Fighters at The O2 01:24

The 80s legend joined the rockers for a performance of his Never Gonna Give You Up anthem during their mammoth three hour set.

Foo Fighters were joined on stage by Rick Astley at The O2, London last night (19 September).

The Learn To Fly rockers played a 27-track set, inviting the British singer to join them towards the end of their night to play a mash-up of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and Astley's 1987 anthem, Never Gonna Give You Up.

Dave Grohl asked why the Newton-le-Willows legend was yelling so much, to which Astley shouted: "Because I'm nervous!". Watch it above.

See more of the performance here:

Their three hour performance included hits from across their career, as well as new Concrete and Gold tracks such as The Sky Is A Neighbourhood, La Dee Da, Sunday Rain and Run.

The 80s singer first took to the stage with the rockers at Summer Sonic Festival in Japan, whipping the crowd into a frenzy by screaming "COME ON YOU MOTHERFUCKERS!"

Watch a clip of the moment, courtesy of Benjamin Milne on YouTube:

Foo Fighters and Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up YouTube: Benjamin Milne 04:14

Meanwhile, Radio X is set to host a very special interview with Chris Moyles, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins.

To celebrate the release of their Concrete and Gold LP, the Foos frontman and drummer have given an intimate and in-depth interview, covering everything from the making of their ninth studio album to what Justin Timberlake and Dave Grohl have in common.

Chris Moyles Meets The Foo Fighters will air next Monday 25 September from 8pm, and you'll be able to watch it on Facebook Live, or right here on our website.

See Foo Fighters setlist at The O2 London below:

1. I'll Stick Around

2. All My Life

3. Learn to Fly

4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

5. La Dee Da

6. The Pretender

7. These Days

8. Rope

9. Tie Your Mother Down (by Queen, featuring Dave's band intros)

10. Cold Day in the Sun

11. Congregation

12. Walk

13. Dirty Water

14. Make It Right(live debut)

15. My Hero

16. Breakout

17. Skin and Bones

18. This Is a Call

19. Run

20. White Limo

21. Arlandria

22. Times Like These

23. Sunday Rain

24. Monkey Wrench

25. Never Gonna Give You Up (with Rick Astley)

26. Best of You

27. Everlong