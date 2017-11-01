WATCH: Kristen Bell & Dave Grohl Perform Frozen & Metallica

Watch the actress perform the unexpected mash-up with Grohl accompanying on the drums during his guest slot on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Dave Grohl and Kristen Bell gave an unexpected performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch the video, which was shared on the late night show's YouTube page.

The Foos frontman is guest hosted the show last night (31 October), where he was joined by the Frozen star.

At the request of the rocker - who revealed his daughters would be amazed if they jammed together - Bell performed Snowman from the hit animated film.

The actress - who voices Anna in the Disney phenomena - also launched into a gruff version of Metallica's Enter Sandman.

If that wasn't enough, the pair even dressed up for the occasion. It as Halloween after all.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to play three huge stadium dates for 2018, and have already been confirmed for Germany's Rock am Ring Festival next year.

Watch Dave Grohll's impression of Christopher Walken on SNL:

Photo credit: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live