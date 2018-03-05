WATCH: Foo Fighters Share John Lennon/Van Halen Mash-Up

5 March 2018, 11:00

The Learn To Fly rockers have performed two very different anthems, which they also played live on the Brazilian leg of their tour.

Foo Fighters have performed an unlikely mash-up of John Lennon's Imagine and Van Halen's Jump.

Sharing a filmed rehearsal of the performance, which they shared on Twitter, they wrote: "Woodshedding for the summer tour has never felt so good....see you out there....(I’ll learn the words by then, I swear) Thanks to Mighty Mike for the inspirado. (Oh, and Halen and Lennon, too)"

Watch it in full above.

The Learn To Fly rockers also treated fans to the mash-up during their recent gigs at Brazil's Pedreira Paulo Leminski (2 March),and Estádio Beira Rio, Porto Alegre (4 March).

Watch footage of the performance captured by Rose Dombroski on YouTube below: 

Meanwhile, at last month's BRIT Awards, Dave Grohl shared what music floats his boat at the moment, and it might surprise you. 

Asked what he's listening to at the moment by Jimmy Hill from Radio X's sister station Capital FM, the Foos frontman replied: "Lil Pump. That's all I gotta say. Lil Pump. 

"I'm not kidding man. I got sucked into Lil Pump's world and I'm stuck. I can't get out!" 

He added: "Why can't we write fucking songs like that?"

Watch the Foos frontman even do a spot of rapping in our video below: 

The band are set to play dates in the UK this year, hitting the London Stadium and Manchester's Etihad Stadium this summer. 

Photo credit: KC Alfred/Zuma Press/PA Images

