WATCH: James Corden Auditions For Foo Fighters In Carpool Karaoke

See the Learn To Fly rockers' belt out their biggest hits and take part in an epic drum battle.

After a tense wait, the Foo Fighters' Carpool Karaoke has arrived... and it doesn't disappoint.

The Run outfit decided to take a Walk to James Corden's car, before being driven around to perform some of their biggest hits.

Watch the full segment courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden below:

But the segment doesn't just end there as they decide to take a little detour with James to a music store to give the British presenter the chance to audition for the band.

Unsurprisingly, Corden's no match on the drums for Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins or frontman (and former Nirvana sticksman) Dave Grohl, but he's not bad at being a frontman.

In fact, as a not to their recent on stage appearance with Rick Astley, Corden sings his own rendition of Never Gonna Give You Up with the band.

Foo Fighters treated the crowds at The O2 London to the real thing, with the 80s legend appearing with them on stage to form the 1987 track.

Watch it here:

Rick Astley gets nervous performing with Foo Fighters at The O2 01:24

The three-hour extravaganza saw the rockers play a 27-track set, which included hits from across their career, as well as new Concrete and Gold tracks The Sky Is A Neighbourhood, La Dee Da, Sunday Rain and Run.

Meanwhile, Radio X is set to host a very special interview with Chris Moyles, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins.

To celebrate the release of their Concrete and Gold LP, the Foos frontman and drummer have given an intimate and in-depth interview, covering everything from the making of their ninth studio album to what Justin Timberlake and Dave Grohl have in common.

Chris Moyles Meets The Foo Fighters will air next Monday 25 September from 8pm, and you'll be able to watch it on Facebook Live, or right here on our website.