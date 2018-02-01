WATCH: Foo Fighters And Weezer Cover KISS In Melbourne

Rivers Cuomo joined the Learn To Fly rockers on stage for a rendition of Detroit Rock City on the final leg of their Australian tour.

Foo Fighters delighted crowds at their Melbourne gig on Tuesday (30 January) by inviting Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo on stage to perform a KISS cover.

Dave Grohl and co. chose their final Aussie date, which took place at the Etihad Stadium, to treat fans to "something fucking special," which it turns out what a cover of 1976 KISS track Detroit Rock City.

Watch a clip of the moment above courtesy of Alex Diakovsky's YouTube channel.

That's not the only highlight to come from the Foos' tour Down Under, with their date in Brisbane witnessing a fan impress with his guitar skills.

Joey McClennan attended their show at Suncorp Stadium last month holding up a sign which read: "Can I play Monkey Wrench with you?"

After being invited on the stage, the Dave Grohl mini me went on to take the frontman's guitar and blow everyone away with his showmanship.

Watch the moment below in footage shared by Peter Rudd:

And that's not all. Their Perth gig saw an over-zealous fan invade the stage to get closer to his heroes, but Dave dealt with it live a pro.

Watch his reaction in a video shared to You Tube by Machin193 here:

After allowing the Aussie fan - known as "Jevon with a J" - to give him a hug, the Foo Fighters frontman joked: "Get the fuck off my stage!"

He then went on to dedicate the rest of the track to the lucky fan, shouting "Jevon with a J" several times before launching back into their 1997 single.

Classy.

Foo Fighters will now move on to Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on 3 February, as part of their New Zealand dates.