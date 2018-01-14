WATCH: Dave Grohl's Best Bits Remind Us What A Hero He Is

See our compilation of some of the Foo Fighters frontman's greatest moments.

Dave Grohl turns 49 today, and to celebrate, we've put together some of his best moments together for your viewing pleasure.

Whether he's dressing up, jumping on tables or telling someone to get the "f**k outta (his) show," he's proved time and time again that he's an absolute legend.

Don't believe us? Just watch some of his best bits in our video above.

Find out why Chris Moyles almost got Dave Grohl beaten up...