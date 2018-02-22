WATCH: Here's What Dave Grohl Is Listening To Right Now...

22 February 2018, 18:23

Find out what music is blowing the Foo Fighters frontman's mind at the moment. It might surprise you...

Dave Grohl has revealed Lil Pump to be one of the musicians he can't get enough of, and he's even rapped a few of his songs.

Watch our video above. 

Asked what he's listening to at the moment by Jimmy Hill from Radio X's sister station Capital FM, the Foos frontman replied: "Lil Pump. That's all I gotta say. Lil Pump. 

"I'm not kidding man. I got sucked into Lil Pump's world and I'm stuck. I can't get out!" 

He added: "Why can't we write fucking songs like that?"

Watch Lil' Pump's Gucci Gang video here:

Lead photo credit: Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment/PA Images

Get the full BRIT Awards 2018 winners here: 

British Female Solo Artist – Dua Lipa

British Male Solo Artist –  Stormzy 

International Group – Foo Fighters 

British Single – Rag‘n’Bone Man - Human

International Male Solo Artist – Kendrick Lamar 

British Breakthrough Act  –  Dua Lipa 

International Female Solo Artist – Lorde

British Group – Gorillaz  

BRITs Global Success Award – Ed Sheeran 

British Artist Video Award (Live Vote by Twitter) Harry Styles - Sign of the Times 

Mastercard British Album of The Year – Stormzy Gang Signs & Prayer 

Announced in December 2017: Critics’ Choice – Jorja Smith

Announced in January 2018: Producer of the Year – Steve Mac


