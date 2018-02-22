WATCH: Here's What Dave Grohl Is Listening To Right Now...
22 February 2018, 18:23
Find out what music is blowing the Foo Fighters frontman's mind at the moment. It might surprise you...
Dave Grohl has revealed Lil Pump to be one of the musicians he can't get enough of, and he's even rapped a few of his songs.
Asked what he's listening to at the moment by Jimmy Hill from Radio X's sister station Capital FM, the Foos frontman replied: "Lil Pump. That's all I gotta say. Lil Pump.
"I'm not kidding man. I got sucked into Lil Pump's world and I'm stuck. I can't get out!"
He added: "Why can't we write fucking songs like that?"
Watch Lil' Pump's Gucci Gang video here:
Lead photo credit: Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment/PA Images
